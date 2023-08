Back to School Bash! Haircuts, Raffle, School Supplies and MORE! August 19

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

August 19th bring the whole family out to 4101 Broadway Street for free haircuts, face painting, school supplies and so much more. 9am to Noon.

WHO: THE R.O.C.K CHRUCH

WHAT: BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

WHEN: SATURDAY, AUGUST 19th 2023 9AM-12PM

WHERE: THE ROCK CHURCH – 4101 Broadway St, Houston, Texas 77087