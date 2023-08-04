Hot Off The Wire: Jonathan Majors, Lizzo and Cardi Be Legal Updates!

Alfredas wraps the week serving all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
She runs down the latest updates on the legal issues with Jonathan Majors, Lizzo and Cardi Be Legal Updates, and more!
'Pee-Wee Herman' Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
Carlee Russell Arrested, Criminally Charged For Fake Abduction
Carlee Russell's Attorney: 'There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby'
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop: Win The Ultimate Cancun Experience!
Keyshia Cole Confirms Split From Hubby Daniel Gibson: ‘We Co-Parent’
Kim All Mighty! Lil Kim Goes For Wendy William’s Jugular On Twitter!