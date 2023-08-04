Pastor Mike Jr. came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry and spilled on his award winning album. Pastor Mike Jr. came to the stand on the heels of making Stellar award history. PMJ won 8 stellars, on top winning artist of the year 3 years in a row. The “Impossible” singer talked about his album and we went through every track. Lemonade stand this was a person favorite. If you know Pastor Mike you know he’s going to preach so this thing was an interview, a word, and some fun facts. Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!
Pastor Mike Jr. Talks Making Stellar History, His Short Comings, ‘Impossible’ Album, & Viral Success was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
