Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Boosie Boo is a living legend and grinding in real time on a day to day basis. Boosie had to recently pop his collar, when it comes to a trolling
fan. Press play and peep the energy activated once Boosie let the trollers almost get the best of him. During the live
discussion for fan via live. Boosie kept his answer all the way real. Press play for the real response courtesy of this Louisiana Legend.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The post Boosie Just Went Off On Troll appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Boosie Just Went Off On Troll was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
'Pee-Wee Herman' Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Carlee Russell Arrested, Criminally Charged For Fake Abduction
-
Carlee Russell's Attorney: 'There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby'
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop: Win The Ultimate Cancun Experience!
-
Keyshia Cole Confirms Split From Hubby Daniel Gibson: ‘We Co-Parent’
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks