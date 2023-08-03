Listen Live
H-Town

Boosie Just Went Off On Troll

Published on August 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Boosie Boo is a living legend and grinding in real time on a day to day basis. Boosie had to recently pop his collar, when it comes to a trolling

fan. Press play and peep the energy activated once Boosie let the trollers almost get the best of him. During the  live

discussion for fan via live. Boosie kept his answer all the way real. Press play for the real response courtesy of this Louisiana Legend.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

 

The post Boosie Just Went Off On Troll appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Boosie Just Went Off On Troll  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close