Lizzo Responds to Harassment Allegations As Footage Of Accuser Singing Her Praises Surfaces

Grammy-winning singer/rapper Lizzo has broken her silence on the recent allegations made by three of her former dancers.

As previously reported, she is being sued by former backup dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez. They claim that the “Good As Hell” singer subjected them to a hostile work environment and sexual harassment before being unjustly fired or forced to resign.

On Thursday (Aug. 3), Lizzo posted a statement on her social media, blasting the “sensational stories” made against her.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” she writes.

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

She continues, “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Interestingly, TMZ obtained a video of one of the backup dancers, Arianna Davis, singing Lizzo’s praises. This video was shot back in April, AFTER the alleged incidents took place.

The media outlet notes that Davis made her comments after the European leg of Lizzo’s tour. All of Davis’ allegations were about incidents that allegedly happened before this video was shot.

In response, Lizzo’s attorney, Marty Singer, told TMZ, “These do not sound like the words of someone who was harassed or discriminated against by someone they described as ‘THE QUEEN.”

