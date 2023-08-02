Indianapolis Native Throws CRAZY Accusations at Popstar Lizzo

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Recently Lizzo has been under fire for the allegations some of her old dancers have came out with. Amongst the three dancers is Indianapolis native, Arianna Davis. The former dancers are accusing the star of sexual harassment and allege that the singer and her production company created a very intense and hostile work environment.

The civil lawsuit continues on, accusing Lizzo of pressuring the dancers to engage with naked performers at a club in Amsterdam, and eventually weight shaming one of the performers before she fired them. The three dancers are Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez, and Ariana Davis.

We all know that Lizzo is all for body positivity, but her former dancers beg to differ. After being pressured in the famous Red Light District in Amsterdam, one of the dancers recorded Lizzo during a meeting and was fired for it.

In addition, a judge who served on Lizzo’s reality show “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls” is being accused of pushing religion onto the dancers stating, “No job and no one will stop me from talking about the Lord.” Then, she proceeded to call Ariana Davis a “non-believer”.

As the story continues, we will learn more about what really happened within Lizzo’s camp.

