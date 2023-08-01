Ari Lennox Shows Off Her Bountiful Cakes In LaQuan Smith

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Ari Lennox had her toned derrière on display during her most recent performance, and she looked good!

The sultry songbird took to Twitter, now known as X, and served a casual flex in an orange LaQuan Smith ensemble.

Lennox rocked the lace, burnt orange, thong bodysuit with a matching lace wrap skirt. She partnered the look with gold strappy heels, oversized hoop earrings, and her hair styled in a bun.

The Waste My Time singer is known for serving top-notch performance looks, but this is our favorite. The burnt orange against her melanin is what dreams are made of. She looks divine, and her fans agree. The comment section was full of loving comments, including, “Ari Lennox is nothing short of perfect.”

Ari Lennox Celebrates 7 months sober

Lennox, 32, shared that she has been sober for the last 7 months in an Instagram post.

“7 months sober. That’s a lot of sober flights. A lot of sober conversations. A lot of facing things raw and head on. Honestly I don’t know what will happen when I reach a year sober. Don’t know if sobriety is forever or not but I can’t imagine going back to how things were,” Lennox wrote.

“Passing out in the airport or having my emotions more heightened than needed smh shit was bad. I feel more in control of my emotions. More stable. More happy. More alert. More safe. More accepting of things I can’t control and more responsible with things I can,” she continued.

Lennox’s vulnerability created a safe space under the post for other people who struggle with addiction. Her openness encouraged others to embrace their journey to sobriety, and that’s amazing.

We’re rooting for you, Ari!

