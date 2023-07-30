Beyoncé Shines In Marc Jacobs During Latest Renaissance World Tour Stop

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé is still serving jaw dropping looks during her Renaissance World Tour, and we just can’t get enough of her trendy style!

During the latest stop on the singer’s tour in East Rutherford, NJ, the entertainer hit the stage together once again, this time donning a black and white dress from Marc Jacobs that sent us all into a frenzy. The curve hugging, black and white striped look was stunning on Bey as she hit the choreography and belted out an array of her hits.

The Grammy award winning singer took to Instagram to show off her latest look in her usual post performance photo dump, sharing photo and videos without a caption to let the post speak for itself.

Check it out below.

But this isn’t the first time Beyoncé has served looks while on tour – and she usually does it with her baby girl Blue Ivy by her side!

Earlier this year, the 41 year old took to Instagram to share a sweet post where she praised her daughter after she joined her on stage at her Paris show where the 11-year-old followed in her super star parents’ footsteps and danced during two numbers: “My Power” and “Black Parade” during the show – and of course she did it in style, donning a silver suit just like her mama.

“My beautiful first born I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,” the Grammy Award-winning singer captioned the sweet post. “You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Along with the heartfelt caption, Bey also shared a picture of Blue Ivy on stage as the pre-teen wore silver sunglasses, a sparkly turtleneck and baggy silver pants. The proud mom also included a few videos of Blue Ivy on stage as she hit each dance move flawlessly alongside backup dancers – just like her talented mama.

Gotta love it! Beauties, have you seen the Renaissance World Tour yet? What’s your favorite look so far?

DON’T MISS…

Beyoncé Is Back With A Vengeance – Announces New Album And ‘British Vogue’ Cover

Blue Ivy Stole Beyonce’s Face, And The Internet Is In A Frenzy

Beyoncé Shines In Marc Jacobs During Latest Renaissance World Tour Stop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com