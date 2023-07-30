Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Enjoy A Stylish Date Night

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still enjoying their alone time ahead of baby No. 2’s arrival.

The pregnant singer and her rapper boyfriend spent a stylish night out over the weekend when they dined at at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Of course, the 35 year old turned heads in her maternity wear as she was photographed rocking a two-piece pink ensemble, which included a pink bra top and matching pink sweats and her baby bump on full display. The beauty paired the cozy look with a mini purse and a pair of oval sunnies.

The 34 year old rapper matched his boo’s fly and wore a blue denim jacket and a white T-shirt. To complement the look, he accessorized the ensemble with a green bucket hat.

The stylish duo was photographed hand in hand as they walked into the restaurant to enjoy their Friday night date night. Check out the photos captured by celebrity photographer Steven Potts below.

But this wasn’t the only time this month that the second time mother to be was spotted dining at Giorgio Baldi. Just last week, the soon to be mother of two was spotted at the same place where she looked as glamorous as ever – this time with her son RZA Athelston Mayers, in toe. For this look, the Bajan beauty rocked a crop top, light wash denim jeans and a floor-length coat with $100 bills printed on it.

This time, Rihanna accessorized her look with black boots, a silver necklace and rocked her hair in two braided pigtails. And of course, baby RZA followed in his dad’s footsteps and matched his mom’s fly while rocking a pair of jeans and a matching denim jacket.

Once again, Steven Potts captured the Grammy Award-winning beauty and her baby boy entering the restaurant and shared all of the photos to his Instagram. Check out the photos of Rih and RZA below.

Too cute!

Beauties, what do you think about Rihanna’s pregnant glow?

