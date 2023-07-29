97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram this week to show off her killer curves and style in a stunning summer dress and we’re here for it!

Taking to the social media platform, the beautiful starlet shared a gorgeous photo dump of herself while vacationing in Greece and rocking a vibrant green dress by Christopher Esber that fit her like a glove. The wrap-like, summer maxi dress featured a cut out midriff and exposed cleavage along with ruffled detailing at the skirt to give the look and extra flair, which the social media influencer modeled to perfection.

She accessorized the summertime look with gold jewelry and gold sandals as she posed for her Instagram photo shoot and showed off the trendy look from all angles. As for her hair, she wore her brown and blonde locs in a high pony tail to show off her stunning face.

Jordyn took to the platform to share the photo dump and simply captioned the photo series with a sunset emoji as she posed in front of the ocean as the sun set behind her – quite fitting! Check out the gorgeous photo set below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this gorgeous look on the model and entrepreneur as many of the beauty’s Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “How are you so flawless ” wrote one follower while another commented with, “Shut it downnnnnn ” while another wrote, “it’s everything for me ,” and “Queen of being pretty.”

Our good sis always looks good and is giving us summertime fine with this designer ensemble!

What do you think about Jordyn’s recent say while vacationing in Greece? Did she nail it?

Jordyn Woods Poses For The 'Gram In A Christopher Esber Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com