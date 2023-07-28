97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

“Bow Wow” who’s real name is Shad Moss is denying all allegations of cheating a young rapper out of money for a feature! saying she was catfished.

A father recently came forward claiming to be scammed by Bow Wow, and initiated a lawsuit against the ‘Bounce With Me’ rapper. The father of the young lady says he was charged 3K and paid over Cash App but the bars were never delivered! Now we hope this isn’t true especially since Bow Wow was one of the biggest child entertainers of our generation! We are certain he knows how it feels to be a young and hungry artist.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Now that the family is requesting a whopping $15,000 for damages and distress Shad ain’t having it! He took to social media to call CAP on the accusations!

“D pimpin done got yall again huh? I dont conduct business on apps. I do NOT use or have cash app. So if you aint call management and send a wire .. you def was NOT dealing with me.”

He went on to say, “be careful who yall send yalls money to online. This happens everyday to folks. This the 3rd time somebody acting like me catfishing people,” Bow Wow tweeted.

Of course Lore’l had to break it down in the LO down! listen below!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We’ll be watching to see how this all unfolds! We really hope that this is more than a money grab and that the truth will come to the light soon!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Bow Wow Denies Claims Of Stealing Money From Young Rapper After Lawsuit! was originally published on themorninghustle.com