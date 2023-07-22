Listen Live
YNW Melly Double Murder Trial Verdict Is In & He is Out

Published on July 22, 2023

Florida rapper YNW Melly may be a free man sooner than the prosecutors think. According to his mom via social media, Saturday

9 of the 12 jurors voted him not guilty , while 3 voted guilty of the double murder case of his 2 friends being killed. Press play for the immediate

temperature and tone of the court room from all parties involved. Including Judge John Murphy who received a note from the jury in regards of a

deadlocked decision amongst the jury. This entire case is still a developing matter. However Ya Pilot P-skillz will keep you posted via The Flight

Zone. For more details on this mistrial situation watch now.

The post YNW Melly Double Murder Trial Verdict Is In & He is Out appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

