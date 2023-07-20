All-Star Lineup Headed To Houston For Honeyland Festival

CLOSE
This November, Honeyland will feature one–of–a–kind performances from GRAMMY Award winning artists Mary J. Blige, Miguel, Jazmine Sullivan, Tems, and more, encompassing a unique lineup of Black music artists to complement the vibrant food and beverage selections showcased at the festival.
The music lineup will also feature Houston natives DJ Mr. Rogers, Dende, Lenora, Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Tobe Nwigwe and more. Nwigwe will also act as the festival’s Houston Ambassador, exploring the city’s restaurateurs and culinary talent that will be on site in November.
The full list of music artists to perform at Honeyland include:
• Chlöe
• Coco Jones
• DJ Mr. Rogers
• DJ Spinall
• Dende
• HTX All–Stars (Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Scarface, Lil Keke, and Z–Ro)
• Inayah
• Jae Murphy
• Jazmine Sullivan
• Kiotti & Keisha Nicole
• Lenora
• Lucky Daye
• Mary J. Blige
• Miguel
• Tay Powers
• Tems
• Tobe Nwigwe
