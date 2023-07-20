Listen Live
All-Star Lineup Headed To Houston For Honeyland Festival

Two-day general admission and VIP/Platinum passes go on sale Friday, July 21

Published on July 20, 2023

Honeyland

This November, Honeyland will feature oneofakind performances from GRAMMY Award winning artists Mary J. Blige, Miguel, Jazmine Sullivan, Tems, and more, encompassing a unique lineup of Black music artists to complement the vibrant food and beverage selections showcased at the festival.
The music lineup will also feature Houston natives DJ Mr. Rogers, Dende, Lenora, Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Tobe Nwigwe and more. Nwigwe will also act as the festival’s Houston Ambassador, exploring the city’s restaurateurs and culinary talent that will be on site in November.

The full list of music artists to perform at Honeyland include:
Chlöe
Coco Jones
DJ Mr. Rogers
DJ Spinall
Dende
HTX AllStars (Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Scarface, Lil Keke, and ZRo)
Inayah
Jae Murphy
Jazmine Sullivan
Kiotti & Keisha Nicole
Lenora
Lucky Daye
Mary J. Blige
Miguel
Tay Powers
Tems
Tobe Nwigwe

