The FDA has approved the nation’s first birth control pill that will be available for over-the-counter purchase in the United States.
It will be sold in drugstores without a prescription. The once-a-day pill, Opill, has been around for decades.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Oral contraceptives remain the most common form of birth control in the country, though.
Opill is expected to hit store shelves early next year.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
CVS & Rite Aid Add Purchase Limit To Emergency Contraceptives
Governor Wes Moore Says Maryland WIll Defend Reproductive Rights Amid Texas Abortion Pill Lawsuit
Black And Brown Led Reproductive Justice Orgs Leading The Way For Change 50 Years After Roe v. Wade
The post FDA Approves Nation’s First Over The Counter Birth Control Pill appeared first on 92 Q.
FDA Approves Nation’s First Over The Counter Birth Control Pill was originally published on 92q.com
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Exclusive: Houston's Own KENTHEMAN Announces Deal with Roc Nation!
-
Houston Rockets Legend Kenny 'The Jet' Smith Meet and Greet
-
Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop: Win The Ultimate Cancun Experience!
-
Official Lineup Announced for Scream Tour '23: Next Up
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks
-
Kim All Mighty! Lil Kim Goes For Wendy William’s Jugular On Twitter!
-
Keyshia Cole Confirms Split From Hubby Daniel Gibson: ‘We Co-Parent’