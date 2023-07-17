Win Passes to See Rema’s ‘Rave and Roses’ Tour On July 28th!

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Divine Ikubor — also popularly known by his stage name, Rema — has taken the world by storm. The Nigeria-born Afrobeats artist rose to fame with the release of his song “Iron Man” in 2019. His smooth melodies, chill vibe and naturally persuasive rhythms ensure you will be dancing along to every track that comes on. In 2021, Rema announced he would officially be calling his sound Afrorave, a subgenre of Afrobeats, with special influence from Arabian and Indian music. Experience the magic of Rema for yourself and catch him live in Houston July 28th at the Bayou Music Center.

