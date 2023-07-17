Win Passes to See Rema’s ‘Rave and Roses’ Tour On July 28th!

Divine Ikubor — also popularly known by his stage name, Rema — has taken the world by storm. The Nigeria-born Afrobeats artist rose to fame with the release of his song “Iron Man” in 2019. His smooth melodies, chill vibe and naturally persuasive rhythms ensure you will be dancing along to every track that comes on. In 2021, Rema announced he would officially be calling his sound Afrorave, a subgenre of Afrobeats, with special influence from Arabian and Indian music. Experience the magic of Rema for yourself and catch him live in Houston July 28th at the Bayou Music Center.
Enter your email address below for your chance to win!
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Exclusive: Houston's Own KENTHEMAN Announces Deal with Roc Nation!
-
Houston Rockets Legend Kenny 'The Jet' Smith Meet and Greet
-
Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop: Win The Ultimate Cancun Experience!
-
Official Lineup Announced for Scream Tour '23: Next Up
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks
-
Kim All Mighty! Lil Kim Goes For Wendy William’s Jugular On Twitter!
-
Keyshia Cole Confirms Split From Hubby Daniel Gibson: ‘We Co-Parent’