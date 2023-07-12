Summer Of Sidecar: Celebrate 713 Day with Remy Martin and 97.9!

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

This Thursday 7/13 at 5pm, link up with Young Jas at Rockhouse Restaurant and Lounge to celebrate 713 Day and the Summer of Sidecar with Remy Martin. Enjoy great happy hour vibes and Remy Martin specials along with live music and of course Young Jas. Pull up after work an enjoy Houston’s hottest new restaurant and lounge presented by Remy Martin #TeamUpForExcellence