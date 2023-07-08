Sabrina Elba had us in a fashion frenzy once again when she spent time in Paris donning an angelic white dress from the brand Schiaparelli that we love!
Taking to the platform, the beauty shared an Instagram photo set where she showed off the fit from all angles ahead of her night on the town. She captioned the post “Felt sophisticated ” to sum up her styish mood.
Check out the fashionable look below.
Of course, Sabrina’s fans and followers were loving this fit on the beauty and flooded her comments with their stamps of approval.
“SABRINAAAAAAAAA NOW MRS ELBA!!! SHEEEEESHHHHH ” while another user added, “That dressss is giving what it’s supposed to gave .”
We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?
Sabrina Elba Shines In An All White Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
