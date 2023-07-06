97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Scoot over Twitter, there is a new toy in town. Meta the parent company of Instagram and Facebook have launched a new social

media app called “Threads” what you need & must know about this fastly growing new piece of technology. New creative spaces and original

creators welcome to the future. Press play for a inside scoop of the benefits and possible glitches with the 29 hours of launch. Seems as if Elon

Musk may have some issues with the new break down of social media motion.

The post The Instagram vs Twitter Beef Just Got Spicey appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

