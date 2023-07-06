The Instagram vs Twitter Beef Just Got Spicey

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Scoot over Twitter, there is a new toy in town. Meta the parent company of Instagram and Facebook have launched a new social
media app called “Threads” what you need & must know about this fastly growing new piece of technology. New creative spaces and original
creators welcome to the future. Press play for a inside scoop of the benefits and possible glitches with the 29 hours of launch. Seems as if Elon
Musk may have some issues with the new break down of social media motion.
