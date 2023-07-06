Listen Live
H-Town

The Instagram vs Twitter Beef Just Got Spicey

Published on July 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Scoot over Twitter, there is a new toy in town. Meta the parent company of Instagram and Facebook have launched a new social

media app called “Threads” what you need & must know about this fastly growing new piece of technology. New creative spaces and original

creators welcome to the future. Press play for a inside scoop of the benefits and possible glitches with the 29 hours of launch. Seems as if Elon

Musk may have some issues with the new break down of social media motion.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat

The post The Instagram vs Twitter Beef Just Got Spicey appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

The Instagram vs Twitter Beef Just Got Spicey  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close