Report: 3 Dead, 8 Injured In Texas Fourth of July Shooting

What should have been a weekend of celebration and family fun for many, was a weekend of tragedy and mass shootings in Pennsylvania, Baltimore, and DFW’s own Como, a neighborhood in southwest Fort Worth. The catastrophe left 3 dead and 8 others severely injured at an annual 4th of July event known as ComoFest on Monday night. The event was scheduled to end at 10 PM, but residents and families were able to hang out in the area afterward. According to Fox 4, at approximately 11:47 PM the shooting began and as of Tuesday afternoon, no suspects have yet to be identified.

Capt. Shawn Murray of the Fort Worth Police Department said, “We don’t know if this is domestic-related, if it is gang-related. It is too early to tell at this point. We just know somebody shot and multiple times and a bunch of people were injured. Hopefully it is just a single shooter and wasn’t a crossfire situation. Homicide will figure that out.” Investigators are working to find the shooter or shooters who are still at large; Forth Worth PD has also shut down two blocks of Horne Street while detectives uncover what they can from the chaos.

Despite the tragedy, Como residents still lined up for the annual parade Tuesday morning with a message of courage and hope. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram spoke with residents Darnell Johnson and Tanya Thomas about their perspective as members of the community. “You have to just try to survive,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t stop because of things happening, but you have to at least acknowledge that those people lost their lives last night, and it’s a terrible situation.” Thomas, whose family has lived in Como for four generations wanted the world to know, “We know that that’s not our community. We’re a loving community. We’re family. Everybody’s family.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 817-392-4330, or the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

