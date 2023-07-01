One of our favorite style muses, Kelly Rowland was spotted on Instagram over the weekend donning a fierce leopard catsuit while spending time at the Essence Fest, and her look certainly left us with fashion envy and made us swoon!
For her stunning ensemble, the gorgeous entertainer rocked the catsuit from designer Roberto Cavalli perfection. The luxury animal print look featured curve hugging slacks with a flared hem and included a keyhole neckline at the top. She also paired the set with matching finger gloves that fit her perfectly.
Styled by Kolin Carter, she accessorized the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry to let the monochromatic look speak for itself. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in a sleek style as she was all smiles as she modeled the look to perfection.
The Destiny’s Child star was spotted on Instagram and at the annual Essence Festival in New Orleans serving face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble and giving us fashion goals in the process.
“” she simply captioned the look. Check it out below.
Kelly Rowland Shines In New Visuals For Her Latest Single, “Flowers”
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Style Goals In A Roberto Cavalli Catsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Public Viewing and Memorial for Big Pokey June 30th
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
New Location: City Hall Will Host Big Pokey's Celebration of Life Today at 6pm
-
Post and Delete: Offset Publicly Accuses Cardi B Of Having An Affair
-
[FULL VIDEO] Offset and Quavo's Heartwarming BET Awards Tribute To Takeoff
-
Celebration Honoring Big Pokey's Life This Sunday at Yellowstone Park
-
OceanGate Confirms All 5 Passengers of Missing Sub Believed To Be Dead
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks