Listen Live
Contests

Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop: Win The Ultimate Cancun Experience!

97.9 The Box wants to fly you out to Cancun for the getaway of a lifetime

Published on June 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Cancun Hip Hop Fest

Source: General / Radio One

Win a trip to Cancun, Mexico for an all-inclusive experience featuring an unforgettable lineup of Hip-Hop’s biggest legends. 97.9 The Box wants to hook you up with a trip to the 2023 Cancun Hip Hop Fest. Not only does this getaway include an all-inclusive experience, you’ll also have the chance to see some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop and Comedy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO ON THE HIP HOP FEST 2023

It all goest down October 5-9th with a lineup that includes Goodie Mob, 8Ball & MJG, Big Daddy Kane, Kid Capri, comedians Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford, Earthquake, Tony Rock and many more.

CONTEST BEGINS JULY 3!! Fill out the email form below for your chance to win!

See official contest rules on the next page.

1 2Next page »

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close