Rep For H-Town With Exclusive 713 Gear And Support A Great Cause

713 DAY is coming Thursday, July 13, 2023. Of course, 97.9 The Box will be celebrating all day with the best of Houston’s music, food and culture. PLUS we’ll have in-studio guests who have helped put the city we love on the map on a global scale.
Gear up for the big day with exclusive 713 Alum gear and rep for H-Town while supporting a great cause. A portion of your purchase will support the Houston Food Bank, because no one in our city deserves to go hungry.
CLICK TO PURCHASE EXCLUSIVE 713 ALUM HERE
About the Houston Food Bank
Around 1 million people in the 18 southeast Texas counties served by Houston Food Bank are considered food insecure, meaning they lack consistent access to enough nutritious food to fuel a healthy life. In order to address this issue, the Houston Food Bank distributes food and other essentials to those in need through a network of more than 1,600 community partners. In addition, we also provide programs and services aimed at helping families achieve long-term stability including nutrition education, health management, and help in securing state-funded assistance.
-
Houston Icon Big Pokey Passes Away at 45
-
This Houston Home Depot Employee Has Social Media In An Uproar
-
Houston's Home Depot Hottie Quits Job: 'Everybody On Twitter Hates Me'
-
OceanGate Confirms All 5 Passengers of Missing Sub Believed To Be Dead
-
Prayers: Prairie View Student Dies By Gunfire While Attempting To Help Friend
-
Public Viewing and Memorial for Big Pokey June 30th
-
Man Named As 'Person of Interest' In Young Dolph's Murder Has Been Killed
-
New Location: City Hall Will Host Big Pokey's Celebration of Life Today at 6pm