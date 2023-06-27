It’s About Time! Angela Bassett Will Receive An Honorary Oscar This Fall

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

It’s about time! Angela Bassett will receive an honorary Oscar at the Governor’s Awards ceremony this Fall. The gifted actress is amongst other recipients who will be awarded at the ceremony. Read more details about the event inside.

Yes, Bassett did the thing! On Monday (June 26), it was announced that the legendary onscreen talent will receive an Honorary Academy Award at this year’s Governor’s Awards ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Los Angeles.

Bassett will be awarded alongside actor Mel Brooks, Carol Littleton and Sundance’s Michelle Satter.

“The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans,” Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement to Shadow and Act. “Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting. Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment. Carol Littleton’s career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her. A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world.”

This is a full circle moment as Bassett received her first Oscar nomination for “Best Actress” 30 years ago in 1993 thanks to her acclaimed portrayal of the late, great Tina Turner in the biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It?.

The Black Panther actress made history as the first actor from a Marvel Studios film and the first woman from a superhero movie to be nominated for an Oscar. She received a “Best Supporting Actress” for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Fans would argue that this achievement is long overdue as she has continued to deliver acclaimed performances in classic films like The Jacksons: An American Dream, Waiting To Exhale, Malcolm X, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Bassett’s television performances are just as commendable, starring in beloved series like “9-1-1” and “American Horror Story.”

Congrats are in order for Angela Bassett! Be sure to tune into the Governor’s Awards November 18.

