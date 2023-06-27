Listen Live
Contests

Sound Off! Join #TheAfternoon Sauce Presented By Bud Light

Sound off as a special guest 97.9 The Box

Published on June 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
JQue and Gman Happy Hour

Source: General / Radio One Digital

Ever tried to call in and voice your opinion but couldn’t get through? Have you always wanted to be a guest but never got the chance? Well Budlight and our very own G Man and J-Que want YOU to be their guest as they go live during their show. We are looking for one lucky listener to join us this Friday as the guys go live on Facebook and Youtube from the studio and we want you to be our special guest as they talk about sports, BET Awards and more.

Enter to win today!!! 

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close