Sound Off! Join #TheAfternoon Sauce Presented By Bud Light

Ever tried to call in and voice your opinion but couldn’t get through? Have you always wanted to be a guest but never got the chance? Well Budlight and our very own G Man and J-Que want YOU to be their guest as they go live during their show. We are looking for one lucky listener to join us this Friday as the guys go live on Facebook and Youtube from the studio and we want you to be our special guest as they talk about sports, BET Awards and more.
Enter to win today!!!
-
This Houston Home Depot Employee Has Social Media In An Uproar
-
Houston Icon Big Pokey Passes Away at 45
-
Houston's Home Depot Hottie Quits Job: 'Everybody On Twitter Hates Me'
-
OceanGate Confirms All 5 Passengers of Missing Sub Believed To Be Dead
-
Prayers: Prairie View Student Dies By Gunfire While Attempting To Help Friend
-
Public Viewing and Memorial for Big Pokey June 30th
-
Man Named As 'Person of Interest' In Young Dolph's Murder Has Been Killed
-
Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Law Banning Paper License Plates