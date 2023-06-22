Win Tickets To See MoneyBagg Yo + Friends Sept 10 at Toyota Center!!

Here’s your chance to rock out with a friend at the Moneybagg Yo on September 10! Fans can expect Bagg to perform a plethora of his catalog including his No. 1 hits that topped the radio charts including, “Said Sum , ” “Time Today,” “Wockesha,” and “Scorpio.”

The tour announcement arrives fresh on the heels of the release of his deeply personal mixtape, Hard To Love, which reached No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top Albums chart, and debuted of top of Spotify’s US & Global Album Debut Chart. In just a few short years, Moneybagg Yo has cemented himself as one of the most irresistible voices in the club and on the streets. Don’t miss Moneybagg Yo’s Toyota Center debut this September!