Issa Rae Says Scared To Get Pregnant ‘I Don’t Want To Be Slowed Down For Any Reason’

Shortly after Issa Rae’s wedding, rumors started to circulate that the talented mogul was pregnant. In a now-deleted tweet from March 22, 2021, Rae responded to the chatter by saying, “I am not pregnant, f***youverymuch LET A B*** EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY.”

The HOORAE Media entertainment titan has accomplished plenty during her career. Perhaps her biggest gift to the culture was her hit TV series Insecure, which had its series finale in late 2021. With a blank canvas ahead of her, Rae explored other projects to see where they took her. True to her Capricorn nature, The Barbie actress is laser-focused on her career and doesn’t want anything to knock her off course – not even a baby.

In an interview on The Big Tigger Show, the 38-year-old actress tells Big Tigger that pregnancy is a “fear” she has because of how it would impact her career.

“I don’t want to be slowed down for any reason. And, my friends are like, ‘Girl, it’s not gone slow you down it’s fine.’ But I don’t believe them,” she tells the host.

Fans react to Issa Rae’s comment

Of course the comment section was full of conflicting views, a majority of the fans agreed that it’s her body, and her choice.

“Her body her decision … her career.. at the end of the day she has to be happy with her own decisions. No judgement- no agree or disagree, just allowing humans to live their lives freely ,” one supporter said.

“It’s her body and decision! Too many kids coming in this world and families are not financially prepared. I don’t see the issue. Do you!” said another.

Other fans explained that it might slow you down, but it’s not impossible to keep going. “Girl, @badgalriri literally performed while pregnant at The Super Bowl. She hasn’t slowed down. She outside and making money moves. ,” a fan wrote.

Whatever Issa decides to do, I support. There’s power in minding your own uterus and allowing people to make decisions for themselves.

