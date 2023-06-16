50 Cent’s Champagne Now The Official Champagne Of NHL Champ Las Vegas Knights

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent has just leveled up with his wine and spirits business. He has struck a deal with the with Las Vegas Golden Knights.

As spotted on TMZ the Queens, New York native has brought his brands to Sin City in stunning fashion. This week, he announced that Le Chemin du Roi Champagne and Branson Cognac are now the official cognac and champagne of the newly crowned National Hockey League champions.

“The multi-year partnership will highlight the award-winning Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne throughout upcoming seasons. The two spirits will be labeled as The Official Champagne and The Official Cognac of the Vegas Golden Knights. Product from Sire Spirits was in the locker room during the team’s celebration as 2023 Stanley Cup Champions” the official press release read.

In addition to the co-branding rights and in arena placements, both parties will partner to bring good to the Las Vegas community through 50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation. Founded in 2003, the nonprofit empowers children and youth in America’s cities to develop the confidence, strength and skills to win in life. Last year, Jackson announced the G-Unity Business Lab with the Houston Independent School District. The after-school entrepreneurship program, which enrolled students from Wheatley, Worthing and Kashmere high schools, offers the chance to learn core business values and teaches practical skills to develop business ideas with input from area business leaders, corporations and visiting professors including Jackson.

50 expressed his enthusiasm regarding the deal in a formal statement:

“I’m excited for Sire Spirits to close its first NHL partnership deal with the Vegas Golden Knights,” he said. “Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne are championship brands for winning teams. Bill Foley and his entire team know how to win and are the perfect partners for my brands and for me to extend my charitable efforts in the Las Vegas community through the G-Unity Foundation. Hockey is an exciting sport and Las Vegas is a top market for entertainment. I look forward to working closely with the entire Golden Knights Organization.”

This is the Las Vegas Golden Knight’s first Stanley Cup win.

