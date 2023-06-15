Young Houston Athletes Treated To Astros Game, Food and Fun During ‘A Day with Dusty’

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

With legendary figure Dusty Baker now at the helm of the World Series winning Houston Astros, Summer 2023 was the perfect time to bring Houston-area kids out to the ball game for a day of fun, food and baseball memories.

They don’t call it America’s Pastime for nothing – since becoming once of the most beloved sports across the nation, baseball has not only allowed people of all ages to hone their athletic skills, but has also provided an outlet for coaches, mentors and teammates to learn life lessons that apply on and off the field.

“Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” a campaign presented by Sister 2 Sistah took place on Wednesday, June 14th. Our very own Uncle Funky of Majic 102.1 was on hand to greet scores of young sport enthusiasts and emphasize the importance of dedication and working as a team to achieve your goals.

Dusty also took time to speak to the kids and grab photos, but of course, perhaps the most lasting memories took place inside Minute Maid Stadium. The kids were treated to delicious ball-game food and Houston Astros memorabilia, including blinged out replicas of the ‘Stros Championship Ring.

An award-winning day for amazing kids, with memories of a championship team. Not a bad way at all to kick off the summer!

