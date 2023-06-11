Tiny Harris Shows Kandi Burruss Love On Tony Nomination

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing Tameka “Tiny” Harris is going to do, it’s support her girl Kandi Burruss and earlier today, she did just that!

The songstress took to Instagram to show love to her Xscape group mate Kandi on her recent Tony award nomination, sharing a stunning photo of her along with an adorable throwback photo of the duo from their early Xscape days. The two photo carousel also featured a lengthy caption of support where Tiny showed love to her girl through words of affirmation.

“Sending Major love & appreciation to my sis @kandi today as she is nominated for a Tony!!” she wrote. “Win or Lose I’m so honored to have u in my life & to be apart of some of my greatest moments & accomplishments in life!! My girl is a true go getter, a real Winner. I missed your bday but I knew I was gonna have another reason to celebrate my girl!! Keep shining sis & bring us home this Tony!!! It’s Kandi for the win any day!! Let’s Gooooooooo Kandi!!! Everyone send our sis some good wishes & Blessings for this Tony award she’s gonna receive tonight!! ”

“You got me over me crying… Thanks sis! I love you! ,” Kandi wrote back to Tiny in the comment section of the sweet post while other Xscape member, Tamika Scott wrote, “You got this Sis @kandi!!! EGOT on the way!!! So proud of you!!! Keeping Being Great and happy belated birthday @majorgirl ”

We just love their friendship and are wishing Kandi all the best tonight! The 76th annual Tony Awards airs tonight.

