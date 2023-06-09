Janelle Monae has been making headlines and causing conversations on social media lately and now she’s checking in with The AM Clique to tell it all.
She’s talking The Age of Pleasure, her upcoming tour, her evolution as an artist, her “lipstick lover,” and more.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Check out her full interview below:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
WATCH MORE AM CLIQUE INTERVIEWS…
The AM Clique Off Air: How Many Sex Partners Are Too Many? | Episode 1
Pinky Cole Talks Jet Magazine Cover With The AM Clique [LISTEN HERE]
DJ Drama Talks His Impact On The Industry, New Music + More With The AM Clique [LISTEN HERE]
Bryson Tiller Talks Being Back Outside, Fatherhood, Finding Confidence + More With The AM Clique [WATCH HERE]
The post Janelle Monae Talks Upcoming Tour, New Music, The Age Of Pleasure & More With The AM Clique! [WATCH HERE] appeared first on 92 Q.
Janelle Monae Talks Upcoming Tour, New Music, The Age Of Pleasure & More With The AM Clique! [WATCH HERE] was originally published on 92q.com
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passes Away During Surgery
-
Influencer Dies After Taking Part In Social Media Drinking Challenge
-
Bun B’s Trill Burgers Restaurant Now Open In Houston
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Win $250 Cash with The 97.9 CASHOUT Contest
-
97.9 The Box Strengthens Lineup with Dynamic Additions to Morning and Night Shows
-
The Ultimate Urban Adventure! Win 4 Free Tickets to Urban Camp Weekend
-
Kim All Mighty! Lil Kim Goes For Wendy William’s Jugular On Twitter!