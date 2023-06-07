Black Music Month: Celebrating The Moments That Made Music History

Highlighting the people, places and memories in Black Music that helped define generations and push the culture forward. We will take you on a journey through not only black music history but also Houston music history.
Where were you when DJ Screw invented chopped and screwed?
Did you know the story behind Meg thee Stallion and Beyonce on their Grammy award winning collaboration ‘Savage’
Have you ever wondered what the what the creative process as behind Travis Scott creating Astroworld
All month long tune in as we show you the Moments That Made History presented by HCC, Theatre Under the Stars, G Squared Foundation and The Original Red Rooster.
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passes Away During Surgery
-
Influencer Dies After Taking Part In Social Media Drinking Challenge
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Patrick Clark Indicted By Harris County Jury For Takeoff Murder
-
Win $250 Cash with The 97.9 CASHOUT Contest
-
The Ultimate Urban Adventure! Win 4 Free Tickets to Urban Camp Weekend
-
Kim All Mighty! Lil Kim Goes For Wendy William’s Jugular On Twitter!
-
Keyshia Cole Confirms Split From Hubby Daniel Gibson: ‘We Co-Parent’