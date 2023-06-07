Black Music Month

Black Music Month: Celebrating The Moments That Made Music History

Published on June 7, 2023

Black Music Month 2023

Highlighting the people, places and memories in Black Music that helped define generations and push the culture forward. We will take you on a journey through not only black music history but also Houston music history. 

Where were you when DJ Screw invented chopped and screwed?

Did you know the story behind Meg thee Stallion and Beyonce on their Grammy award winning collaboration ‘Savage’ 

Have you ever wondered what the what the creative process as behind Travis Scott creating Astroworld 

All month long tune in as we show you the Moments That Made History presented by HCCTheatre Under the StarsG Squared Foundation and The Original Red Rooster.

