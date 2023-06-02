Online Retailer SHEIN Shamed For Selling Bandooloo Air Jordan 11’s

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

For the past few years Nike has been having a ball suing any and everyone who either remixes their sneakers for personal gain or releases their own sneakers that strike any kind of resemblance to their classic silhouettes.

Now, they may have a new target in their sights as online fashion retailer SHEIN has been accused of selling blatantly bootleg versions of the classic Air Jordan 11’s minus the Jumpman logo. According to TMZ Sports, sneakerheads were “outraged” when they saw the instantly recognizable patent leather clad Jordan silhouette in the black and white colorway selling for $49.99.

Naturally, no real sneakerhead would be caught dead wearing these. But anyone with a mean stitch game could just add a Jumpman logo and probably fool the average person… if they walk fast enough anyway.

TMZ reports:

We reached out to Shein about the matter … and the company is placing the blame on an outside retailer.

“SHEIN takes all claims of infringement seriously and we have removed the product in question,” a spokesperson said Wednesday.

“Third-party sellers are required to comply with our SHEIN Marketplace policies and certify their products do not infringe IP.”

It’s not the only issue the company has — the site also appears to have bootleg versions of the MSCHF Big Red Boots, Yeezys, Balenciaga, and more.

While we doubt adidas or MSCHF would take this matter to the mean streets of the courtroom, Nike’s been in their bag bringing lawsuits to customizers, artists and up and coming sneaker designers. So don’t be surprised if SHEIN gets served sooner than later. Nike’s been on one lately. They may not restock your favorite grails, but they’re restocking those cease and desist orders.That being said, it seems like SHEIN will be falling back from selling the fugazi 11’s, so they might actually dodge a bullet after it’s all said and done… unless Nike wanna be petty. They might.What do y’all think of SHEIN selling blatantly wannabe Air Jordan and Yeezy’s? Let us know in the comments section below. https://twitter.com/brkicks/status/1663692106316087296

Online Retailer SHEIN Shamed For Selling Bandooloo Air Jordan 11’s was originally published on hiphopwired.com