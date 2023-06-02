T.I. known as T.I.P or T.I.P Harris has solidified his place in the hip-hop industry. Beyond music, T.I. has ventured into acting, entrepreneurship, reality TV, and…comedy! We had the pleasure to have the legend himself stop by the HOT 100.9 studio along with Haha Mafia, a comedy group that describes themselves as ” a bunch of friends hanging out making people laugh”! The group features Kelly K-Dubb, Tyler Chronicles, Ronnie Jordan, Erica Duchess, Navv Greene, Jayski, And T.I.P!
T.I.P discussed their shows happening on both June 2nd and 3rd stating, “we gon have some fun, we gon have a vibe”. He also went on to talk about his transition from music to comedy stating, “I sat him down and said look here man you aint just no rapper you a comedian. Dont cut on the big words either I wanna learn”.
B Swift asked T.I.P to give us a big word of the day. Check it out below to see his answer!
READ MORE
Watch: 15 Hilarious Comedy Special TO Celebrate National Humor Month {List}
T.I. Expeditiously Handed Out Alleged Fade To Chainsmokers Star Over Kiss On The Cheek
Funny Marco Talks Life Before Comedy, Crushing On Lizzo and Tiffany Haddish & More!
TIP Harris and Haha Mafia Came Through Naptown was originally published on hot1009.com
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passes Away During Surgery
-
Influencer Dies After Taking Part In Social Media Drinking Challenge
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Texas Legislators Vote To Eliminate Annual Vehicle Inspections
-
BREAKING: Fetty Wap Sentenced to 6 Years in Jail
-
Patrick Clark Indicted By Harris County Jury For Takeoff Murder
-
Win $250 Cash with The 97.9 CASHOUT Contest
-
The Ultimate Urban Adventure! Win 4 Free Tickets to Urban Camp Weekend