STREAMED: Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem Link Up For “The Hillbillies,” Latto Taps Cardi B To “Put It On Da Floor Again,” & More

Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem — “The Hillbillies”

Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem showed fans what they could do together on tracks like “family ties” and “range brothers.” Today, the pgLang cousins are back at it with a new duet in the form of “The Hillbillies.”

Using the back-and-forth flows that made their past collaborations hit, Keem and Kendrick trade bars once again. “Messi about to come in hot,” Keem raps. Kendrick picks up the baton: “Dot!” The fun banter carries through as Lamar also shares his own bars about soccer greats like Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar.

Frequent collaborator Neal Farmer also directed this music video. It features jet setting exploits and some on-the-field shenanigans at Dodger Stadium. Tyler, the Creator makes a cameo in the visual, seemingly confirming that Camp Flog Gnaw will be held at Los Angeles’ famed baseball venue this year.

Kendrick and Keem continue to build the pgLang empire together. “You’re determined and driven,” Kendrick told Keem in their i-D cover story. “You remind me of how we used to be.” The two are coming off a major tour together and they look like they’re having fun bouncing ideas off one another.

Latto f. Cardi B — “Put It On Da Floor Again”

Latto already “Put It On Da Floor” earlier this year. Now, the Georgia emcee teams up with Cardi B to “Put It On Da Floor Again” on the track’s official remix.

The original track went viral for multiple reasons and the opening line was one of them. “Rip me out the plastic, I’ve been actin’ brand new,” Latto raps on the cut. When Bardi makes her introduction on the remix, the Bronx emcee follows that theme. “Put a ribbon on me,” she raps on the Go Grizzly, Squat, and Pooh Beatz-produced instrumental. “I’ve been actin’ brand new.”

The music video brings those lyrics to life. At one point, Latto’s trapped inside of plastic before breaking out. Later, she raps in front of plastic wrap. Their icy clip travels from a supermarket to a jewelry store, from drinks flowing to cash on the floor. LSU star Angel Reese makes a cameo too.

Prior to the song’s release, Latto and Cardi went on Instagram Live together. “Cardi, you the realest ever,” Latto told her collaborator. “You’ve always been, from the jump. Since I met you, you’ve been inspiring me. Fashion. Bars. In real life. You that girl. Put some respect on Cardi name.”

Metro Boomin — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Soundtrack

Metro Boomin continues his super hero theme with the release of his newest project. After dropping Heroes & Villains, the super-producer now works as the executive producer of the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack, but he isn’t flying solo.

Metro brings rappers through for this web-slinging fun. Lil Wayne, Offset, A$AP Rocky, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray, 21 Savage, Nas, and 2 Chainz are all on board here, among others. Singers like James Blake, Don Toliver, Swae Lee, and Wizkid also join in on the Avengers-like adventure.

Metro has celebrated this partnership on social media. “Am I dreaming?” he asked on Instagram. But it isn’t a dream at all and he says he’s “excited to share this album with the world.” He also added: “Can’t wait for the world to enjoy this film and album.”

The Weeknd f. Madonna & Playboi Carti — “Popular”

The Weeknd’s new song “Popular” is quite the star-studded affair. Madonna and Playboi Carti both appear on the track while Metro Boomin, Mike Dean, and Abel himself are in charge of production.

“Tell me, do you see her? She’s living the life,” The Weeknd sings. “But if you knew her, she lives a lie / She calls up paparazzi, then she acts surprised.”

Madonna soon adds to this idea of fame and photos with a Madge spin on it, of course: “I know that you see me, time’s gone by…Spent my whole life running from your flashing lights / You can’t take my soul without a f—king fight.”

All of the star power certainly makes sense. After all, the track is from Weeknd’s forthcoming HBO series, The Idol. The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp star in the show, which is slated to debut this weekend.

Kid Cudi — “PORSCHE TOPLESS”

Kid Cudi knows how to travel. The Man on the Moon has already taken to space travel but now he’s vrooming on land with the release of his newest single, “PORSCHE TOPLESS.”

Cudder also produced the song alongside Jean Baptiste and BNYX. “Pull up in my Porsche topless,” Cudi sings. “But keep on lookin’, mami / Let me love your body.”

But then, he takes the Man on the Moon persona to different heights. “I walk among the clouds and all the stars just like a movie,” he raps. “I landed on the moon, she let me grab all on that bootie.”

Speaking of the sky, Kid Cudi described the song with this poetic imagery. “Imagine ur floating high up in the bright blue sky on a nice warm summers day,” he told fans on social media. He also confirmed that a new album would be coming soon. “This album is not a sequel of anything,” he said. “It is the beginning of something new; everyone is welcomed!”

