Lil KeKe Celebrates Legendary Run With All-New Project ’25 Summers’

As everyone prepares for cookouts leading into Memorial Day Weekend, Legendary Screwed Up Click Member, Lil Keke has a new project celebrating being in the industry for 25 Summers. The project was released at Midnight on May 25th and features artists such as DJ Chose, Big K.R.I.T, Jack Freeman, Slim Thug, Big Pokey, Al D, Trapboy Fredy, Big Jade, Paul Wall, 8 Ball & MJG and more.



Lil Keke and the Screwed Up Click got their start in the early 90’s for freestyling on “tapes” led by the Legendary DJ Screw. This Summer, Lil Keke will celebrate the essence of freestyling by hosting a series of Cyphers throughout the country. The Cyphers will allow artists to freestyle in a rap battle setting for an opportunity to be a part of Lil Keke’s “Lone Star Cypher” remix.

This Summer is guaranteed to be one to remember by Lil Keke as he is also preparing to highlight and honor Houston’s everyday Heroes on his proclaimed 713 Day, July 13th. 713 Day symbolizes a day of Houston’s culture as 713 is the very first area code Houston ever had. The Mayor of Houston has provided Lil Keke with a proclamation for that day.



Click here to listen to 25 SummersFor more info on Lil Keke, please follow @donke713