AP reports that a third man has been charged in the 2002 murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay.
A federal indictment filed Tuesday (May 30) in the Eastern District of New York officially charges 49-year-old Jay Bryant with the murder of the Hip-Hop icon, born Jason Mizell. Bryant, who is from Queens, is already in custody on an unrelated drug charge. He will be arraigned on the murder charge at a later time.
Two other men, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr., were previously indicted for Jay’s murder in August 2020.
Jay, who helped bring Hip-Hop to the mainstream along with Joseph “Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels in the early 1980s, was gunned down on October 30, 2002, in his Queens studio.
At the time of Washington and Jordan’s indictment, authorities described Jay’s murder as a “drug deal gone bad.” In a letter filed with the court, prosecutors say that Bryant entered the studio that night with the two men. He then fled the scene after the shooting.
Prosecutors say that Bryant was seen going into the studio, and his DNA was recovered at the scene.
Considering the fact that Jay’s murder was a cold case for almost two decades before the recent arrests, thankfully, we are one step closer to justice for the Hip-Hop legend.
- Jam Master Jay’s Family Speaks Out After Arrest Of Murder Suspects
- Two Men Arrested In Killing Of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay
- DJ Scratch Remembers Jam Master Jay
- 10 Years after His Death, Jam Master Jay’s Murder Is Still Unsolved!
3rd Man Charged In The Murder of Jam Master Jay was originally published on foxync.com
-
Influencer Dies After Taking Part In Social Media Drinking Challenge
-
Clubgoer Shot In Chest After Woman Fires Gun Into Houston Nightclub
-
Texas Legislators Vote To Eliminate Annual Vehicle Inspections
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
BREAKING: Fetty Wap Sentenced to 6 Years in Jail
-
Patrick Clark Indicted By Harris County Jury For Takeoff Murder
-
Win $250 Cash with The 97.9 CASHOUT Contest
-
911 Operator Hangs Up On Child While Mother Dies *Audio*!!!