Bus Driver & Passenger Injured After Shooting At Each Other on Charlotte Bus

A Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) driver and a passenger are both injured after having a shootout during a ride.

As CNN reported, the May 18 incident started when the passenger, identified as Omarri Shariff Tobias, asked the driver to let him off between designated bus stops.

The driver, David Fullard, said that Tobias had to wait until they reached the next stop.

After a short exchange, things went left when Tobias pulled a gun on Fullard. Fullard pulled out his own firearm, and the two engaged in rapid gunfire.

CATS spokesperson Brandon Hunter says it is unclear who shot first.

Fullard was struck in the arm, while Tobias was shot in his abdomen. They are both expected to recover.

Tobias was charged by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. He’s facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, communicating threats, and carrying a concealed firearm.

As of press time, it is unknown if any charges will be brought against Fullard. However, Hunter confirms that Fullard was fired by his employer, RATP Dev, which employs the transit system’s bus operators. Possession of a firearm or other weapon while on duty is prohibited, according to company policy, and employees can be discharged on the first offense.

