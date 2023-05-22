J-Mac, Mostyn Law And 1-800 Truck Wreck Celebrate Our Houston Heroes

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

As pillars of the community, serving and protecting Houston-area families can often be a thankless job. But a recent ceremony highlighted local first-responders as they were recognized with a plaque and other gifts including $200 cash and a $100 gift card to enjoy an evening of dining.

“The culture at Mostyn Law is a very aggressive and legal approach, but the reason we are like that is because we care about our clients and will do anything we can to make sure they prevail and get justice. It translates to the community,” Amber Mostyn of Mostyn Law said.

Mostyn Law, along with 1-800 Truck Wreck, honored a total of 20 first responders from a pool of nearly four hundred nominees.

“As bad as things get, the first people to provide relief are the first responders.. The first responders are the ones to get them out of the crash, out of the fire, and out of harm’s way,” explained Doug Hariss, Marketing Manager and Mostyn Law.

The award recipients shared heartfelt speeches, thanking families for their personal sacrifice: Supporting the first-responder in their life who selflessly chose to answer the call of duty.

“When you’re in a position to help and to take care of others and recognize them you should,” Mostyn added.