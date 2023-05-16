5 Fantasy Beauty Looks We Loved At The 2023 Natural Hair Show

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

For nearly twenty-five years, The Natural Hair Show has been highlighting the versatility and excitement of natural hair. The Atlanta-based show, founded by natural hair pioneer Taliah Waajid, not only serves as a launching pad for Black businesses, it proves how far natural hair can go through braid and lock competitions where stylists compete to present the strongest fantasy look.

Traditional hair shows focus on laying edges and flattening wefts of weaves, but this one sets itself apart by centering natural styling.

HelloBeautiful was on hand this year to witness the stylists at the show take braids, locks, and coils to new heights using fun themes and exaggerated makeup. See six of our favorite looks from the show below.

Green box braids brought Greek Mythology to this look from the braiding competition.

A mix of neon and kelly green braiding hair was used to create this look. The chest-length braids were curled into snakelike crinkles. Sage green body makeup completed the model’s transformation into a modern-day Medusa.

Neon Twinkle lights took this fairy look to the next level.

Three tiers of intricate loops and knots produced this style. It started with slick baby hair followed by olive bantu knots and crystal-adorned ringlets. A final layer of tinsel kept things shimmery. The light touch on the model’s face made her appear fresh and youthful.

Floral accents beneath the eyes made this Garden of Eden inspired style unforgettable.

Muted maroons and other natural colors grounded the model’s face making it the perfect background for the flower petals and drawn-out baby hair that screamed holy cherub.

A strong brow kept the look believable as well.

Carnival arrived in the ‘A’ when this royal purple look took the stage.

Oversized wings stole the show before the model made her way down the runway. Dramatic rhinestone designs were placed in the center of her forehead and cheekbones drawing attention to her braided crystal bun. Individual gems sparkled across the chest and arms creating a shimmering spectacle.

The electric tinge in the purple lip was the strongest element.

This gilded look was a showstopper.

Pearls, golden highlighter, swipes of navy, and metallics made a huge impact on this look. Hair gems and jewelry were pulled into every angle of the updo instead of just a few portions turned into an instant contender for one of our favorites of the weekend.

The wide choker reflected the crown.

DON’T MISS:

Rising Rap Star Lady London Talks Switching Up Her Look And Summer Must-Haves, Including Her Favorite Cocktail

Tried It: Classic Beauty Studio Is A One-Stop Shop For Black Girl Luxury, And I’m Obsessed

6 Celebs Who Wore Black Designers At The 2023 Met Gala

5 Fantasy Beauty Looks We Loved At The 2023 Natural Hair Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com