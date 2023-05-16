Contests

Enter to Win The Amazing Dad In Your Life A Father’s Day Brunch

Let's celebrate the outstanding men of our great city

Published on May 16, 2023

Honoring Everyday Dads

Source: General / Radio One

Nominate a Father or Father Figure who has made an impact in their family and community. 20 Men will be invited guest for a special Father’s Day Brunch hosted by the Texas Women’s Empowerment Foundation.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

