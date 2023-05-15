The perfect Ariel, indeed.
Ahead of the May 26 release of Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid movie, Halle Bailey took to the Idol stage for a live performance of “Part of Your World” and it gave us everything we needed!
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
See for yourself below:
As always, she looked as beautiful as she sounded, dressed in a shimmery blue gown with the Magic Kingdom’s castle behind her.
Her rendition of “Part Of Your World” serves as the lead single from the live action remake of the classic The Little Mermaid.
Additionally, the soundtrack for the live-action remake is set to feature new recordings of many of the songs Disney music vets Alan Menken and Howard Ashman wrote for the 1989 film.
Menken also partnered with Lin-Manuel Miranda to write four new songs for the movie, three of which will appear in the movie. The fourth is set to be arrive as DVD extra,
The Little Mermaid arrives in theaters next week, on May 26.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
11 jaw dropping looks from the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”
Thot Triton? See The Funniest Reactions To Ariel’s Biracial Sisters In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Film
A World Reimagined: Check Out A New Featurette From Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Ahead Of Its Release
The post Halle Bailey Gives Us Chills As She Performs “Part Of Your World” For Disney Night On American Idol appeared first on 92 Q.
Halle Bailey Gives Us Chills As She Performs “Part Of Your World” For Disney Night On American Idol was originally published on 92q.com
-
He's Back! Jamie Foxx Announces Return To TV With New Show
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
911 Operator Hangs Up On Child While Mother Dies *Audio*!!!
-
Prayers: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey’s Daughter, Kayla Bailey, Passes Away at 25
-
10 Celebrities Caught With Transgender Women [PHOTOS]
-
Sheree Whitfield Loses Chateau Sheree To Foreclosure
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks
-
Kim All Mighty! Lil Kim Goes For Wendy William’s Jugular On Twitter!