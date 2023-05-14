Cardi B Steps Out With Her Daughter Kulture In A Futuristic Look

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing Cardi B is going to do, it’s serve a LEWK.

The 30 year old rapper stepped out last night in a futuristic look as she and her adorable daughter Kulture arrived at a restaurant in New York, seemingly to enjoy an early Mother’s Day dinner.

The beauty was sure to show off her curves as she was spotted on the streets of NYC while donning a form fitting black strapless dress. Styled by Kolin Carter, the sexy ensemble including a plunging neckline, cutouts at the waist and thigh-high slits. She paired the look with dramatic platform heels with large pillars on the front and back while styling her long, blonde hair straight with various designs painted on them.

Kulture matched her stylish mama’s fly as she held Cardi’s hand while wearing an adorable navy blue lace dress with an A-line skirt. The tiny tot accessorized the look with a black leather jacket and matching black boots while wearing her hair in a braided style and rocking dark Chanel sunglasses.

Kollin Carter shared the mother-daughter look on his Instagram page, captioning the photo set, “Last nights look| A Mother, A Daughter, a SHOE. @iamcardib #styledbyKollinCarter”

Check it out below.

Now THAT’S how you bring in Mother’s Day! Is anyone else obsessed with the talented rapper’s style like we are?

