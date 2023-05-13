Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son RZA’s First Birthday

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially celebrating their first born son!

The 35 year old singer and her 34 year old boyfriend celebrated their son’s first birthday today by sharing an Instagram carousel full of sweet and intimate family photos from the duo’s personal collection. The photos of their son, RZA Athelston, were first shared by the proud dad A$AP who kicked off the multi photo post with a cute picture of baby RZA while he crawled on a blanket next to his billionaire mama as she kissed her partner on the cheek.

The rapper also shared multiple other photos of the growing family of three posing for the cameras and acting silly in the mirror. To close out the post, A$AP shared adorable photos and videos of him bonding with his beautiful son, including a shot of him shaving with the infant in his arms and even a video where he held his son up and danced while baby RZA was all smiles and bouncing along with his papa.

“WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN ” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA ,” the Harlem native captioned the sweet post, referring to the final video in the IG carousel with a video of Wu Tang Clan member Ol’ Dirty Bastard saying that “Wu Tang Clan is for the children.”

Check out the sweet post below.

How adorable! Happy first birthday baby RZA!

