Bootleg Surgeon Arrested After Allegedly Giving Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Fatal Butt Shots

A woman who spent her coins on plastic surgery to look like Kim Kardashian died from butt injections, and the person allegedly responsible for her death is behind bars.

Spotted on TMZ, OnlyFans model and Kim Kardashian look-a-like Christina Ashten Gourkani’s death was allegedly the result of illegal butt injections from a woman cosplaying as a plastic surgeon in a Burlingame, CA hotel room.

Arrest records say cops busted 50-year-old Vivian Alexandra Gomez in Florida last month, and she’s been charged with 2 felonies — involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license. Her arrest came not long after Christina died in California.

Gomez allegedly gave Christina “several injections” of what is believed to be silicone, and the procedure was done in a Burlingame, CA, hotel room, according to the Daily Post. Cops say Gomez did not have a license to practice medicine.

The celebrity gossip site reports that news of Gourkani’s death due to enhancing her fraudulent cakes came via a GoFundMe page, revealing they got a frantic call from another family member that she was dying. When they arrived, she had already passed after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Details were light at the time, but the page’s description said her death was under investigation as a potential homicide due to a “medical procedure that took a turn for the worse.”

Death Via Illegal Butt Injections Are A Sad Trend

Gourkani joins a list of women who have lost their lives due to dangerous plastic surgery procedures administered by unlicensed individuals who have no business performing them.

In 2019, Whalesca Castillo was arrested and charged with manslaughter after her shady illegal plastic surgery operation in the Bronx killed a woman.

In 2017, a Queens woman was hit with a murder charge after allegedly causing the death of a Harlem woman after administering illegal butt shots.

