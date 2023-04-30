Saweetie was spotted on Instagram this week donning another hot look, and we’re in love! The “My Type” rapper wore yet another sexy ensemble while spending time in the Philippines and certainly gave us fashion envy in the process.
To show off the fit, Saweetie posted an Instagram photo carousel while modeling the look to perfection from all angles. “Ready to play ” she simply captioned the photo set. Check it out below.
Saweetie Is ‘Ready To Play’ In Latest Instagram Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
