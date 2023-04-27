H-Town

Artists: L.O.U.D. is Bringin’ the Music Industry to Htown June 2-4

Connect with the industry and take your art to the next level

Published on April 27, 2023

LOUD Muzik

It’s that time again!

The quarterly L.O.U.D.Radio & Press Junket for indie artists, actors, filmmakers, and all entertainment professionals returns to Houston June 2-4.

 

The mission? Simple: Put YOU, other aspiring artists, creatives and entrepreneurs and brand in front of the top media outlets that can bring awareness, and notoriety to your upcoming project, or light a fire under an existing release.

CLICK HERE TO ATTEND & LEARN MORE

Here’s the rundown:

Date: June 2nd-4th, 2023

Time: 1pm to 6pm

Location:

Marriott Westchase

2900 Briarpark Dr, Houston, TX 77042)

*Absoultley No drugs, alcohol, or weapons will be permitted

*Your ticket will be voided and not refunded if you arrive under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.

*Every attendee must have a ticket. Suggested attendees are Artist, Manager, Videographer

*No guest or entourage will be allowed in without an approved submission ticket

