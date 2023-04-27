Mostyn Law and 1-800 TruckWreck Honor Houston’s First Responder Difference Makers

Tell us how their service makes a difference for those in need during emergency situations.
Amber Mostyn and Mostyn Law will Salute 20 First Responders in the Month of May!
Each will receive:
– $200 Cash
– A $100 Gift Card to a Houston Restaurant
Complete your nomination by providing the information below before 11:59 PM on Sunday, April 30, 2023, for consideration by our judges. The on-air salutes to our First Responder Difference Makers will begin on Monday, May 1, 2023.
