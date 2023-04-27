H-Town

Mayor Turner’s 15th Annual Family Day in the Park is Saturday, May 15th

Come on out for a day of music, family and fun!

Published on April 27, 2023

Family Day In The Park

Source: General / City of Houston

Mayor Sylvester Turner invites everyone to join him for fun, food, and festivities at the 15th annual Family Day in the Park on Saturday, May 20, 2023, starting at 2 p.m. so don’t forget to mark your calendars and join us for a great time outdoors.

