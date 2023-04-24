The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to Chloë Bailey!

It was recently announced that the songstress has received a honorary day from her hometown, Atlanta, Georgia. Last week, the singer, songwriter, and actress attended a ceremony at Morehouse College where the school’s commissioner officially made April 22 “Chloe Bailey Day.” This honor comes after the beauty recently released her “In Pieces” album and while she continues to tour nationwide promoting her latest project.

Chloë celebrated the big announcement with a performance in ATL, where she donned a sparkly blue bodysuit with matching finger gloves. She shared a photo dump to her Instagram page which included videos from her big performance as well as photos of herself as she reunited with her sister and best friend Halle on stage. The post also included a snapshot of herself and Missy Elliot who was seemingly at the show as well as photos of herself during the Morehouse ceremony and during a night out on the town.

“ATL love yall so much ” she captioned the photo dump for her 6 million IG followers. “i got to reunite with my best friend on stage and even have my own national day now (Chloe Day April 22nd) each night on tour has been so magical ”

Check out the celebratory post below.

“so proud of you!!!,” Chloë’s sister Halle commented underneath the post while fellow singer Tamar Braxton showed her support by writing, “It was sooooo good baby girl @chloebailey.”

If there’s anyone deserving of an honorary day, it’s her!

Chloë Bailey Gets Her Own Honorary Day In Atlanta was originally published on hellobeautiful.com