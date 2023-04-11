Win Tickets To See Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Us’ Tour July 26

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Diamond-certified rapper Lil Baby has announced a 32-stop national It’s Only Us (IOU) Tour produced by AG Entertainment Touring and Mammoth in support of his most recent album It’s Only Me via Quality Control Records/Motown which was released in October 2022. The nationwide tour kicks off July 26th in Houston and will wrap September 22nd in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Lil Baby will be receiving tour support from The Kid Laroi, GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxco.

